SECP holds registrars’ conference

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has held a two-day Registrars’ Conference, at the Islamabad Club, under the theme of “Business Registry and its Role as a Regulator – Vision 2020”.

The objectives of the conference was sharing knowledge to meet new challenges faced in the administration of new legislations and identify strategic objectives that will help to deliver the registry’s vision between now and 2020. Registrars working at the head office and the Company Registration Offices (CROs) of the SECP located across the country attended the conference.

Mr. Zafar Abdullah, the SECP Chairman, emphasized the importance of sharing of ideas among registrars and considered the conference an effective platform for sharing of experiences among registrars. The SECP chief said that such conferences should be held on a regular basis. Mr. Tahir Mahmood, Commissioner, Corporatization and Compliance Department, explained the responsibilities of registrars to the assigned functions and guided them to find solutions to emerging challenges in the light of legislative and other reforms. He vowed that efforts would be made to facilitate the corporate sector for growth of corporatization.