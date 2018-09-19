SECP holds awareness sessions on AML/CFT obligations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In order to sensitize the not-for-profit organizations (NPOs) about the regulatory framework on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), the SECP has expanded its outreach efforts to other cities after holding the first awareness session at Islamabad last week.

Two more awareness sessions have been in Lahore and Peshawar during this week, which were attended by large number of NPOs. The Lahore session was held at the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, followed by the Peshawar session at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. The SECP issued the AML/CFT Guidelines for NPOs early this month to facilitate the NPOs in their efforts to mitigate the money laundering, terrorist financing (ML/TF) and other risks and abuses by adopting a risk-based approach.

