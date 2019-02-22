SECP holds awareness sessions on AML/ CFT obligations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The SECP has conducted a series of five awareness sessions in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The outreach sessions were held to share the findings of the National Terrorism Financing Risk Assessment with the financial institutions regulated by the SECP. These sessions were designed to help the representatives of financial institutions to improve their understanding of the suspicious transaction report/currency transaction report (STR/CTR) reporting requirements under the AML/CFT framework.

The findings of the National Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment Report were shared, in particular the national risk assessment methodology, potential sources of terrorist financing; sectoral channels’ assessment, risk rating assigned to each of the assessed channel, national TF vulnerability, summary of sectoral ratings. Moreover, progress on the FATF Action Plan and areas of concern were also discussed with the participants.

