SECP employees donate for dams

ISLAMABAD : The employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are donating one day’s salary to the great national cause of building dams.

In addition, the SECP through its circular has urged over 88,000 companies to donate generously for this cause.

The SECP has motivated companies that as part of their corporate social responsibility this initiative will go a long way in resolving the water crisis in the country. The circular states that the construction of these dams will not only help in meeting the water needs in coming decades, but will also increase the business activity leading to boom in the corporate sector.

It may be added that the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan has observed that water resources are crucial for survival of the country, directing the relevant authorities to take immediate and effective steps to build Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. The court also appealed to all Pakistanis to donate for this national cause.

