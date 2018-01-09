SECP amends public offering regulations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

After thorough consultation and concurrence of the leading market participants, the SECP has introduced the amendments to the Public Offering Regulations, 2017, notified vide S.R.O. 7(I)/2018. The said notification and amended copy of the regulations is available on the SECP’s website.

The amendments to the regulations have been introduced to promote quality listing, ensure fair price discovery through book-building process and increase investors’ base.

In order to encourage quality listing and minimize the subjectivity involved in the approval process, certain specific requirements for listing have been introduced to the regulations. The said requirements include at least 3 years operational track record of the company with two years profitability from its core business activities and the book value per share of the company shall not be less than its face value per share. Moreover, the sponsors of the company, i.e. persons holding not less than 51% of the shares, shall be same for the last two years. However, these conditions shall not apply in case of a green field project.