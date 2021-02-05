Second Test – Pakistan all out for 272 as South Africa’s Nortje grabs five wickets

RAWALPINDI – South Africa paceman Anrich Nortje with his classy bowling skills restricted Pakistan to 272 runs in the first innings of the second Test being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan resumed the session on second day at 145 with seven wickets in hand and skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam, who managed to Pakistan drive of Protease pressure on first day, on the crease.

The skipper failed to uplift the score further as he was sent to pavilion by Anrich Nortje for 77 on the second delivery of the day.

Fawad was shortly dismissed as he was run out by Temba Bavuma at 45 runs.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan (18) smashed a couple of boundaries but he fell to prey of Nortje’s bowling.

After lunch break, Green shirts began the session on 229-7 with Faheem Ashraf and Yasir Shah unbeaten. Faheem remained unbeaten 78 at the end of the match.

The first innings of the hosts was wrapped up by Nortje, who completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

First day play of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa was abandoned due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Earlier today, Pakistan won toss the decided to bat first. The team reached 21 without losing a wicket but the top order was later thrown away in less than four overs.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

Strict measures were taken when both the teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium.