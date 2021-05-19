Second session of Pakistan-Thailand bilateral political consultations

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Permanent Secretary of Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Thani Thongphakdi led their respective delegations at the 2nd round of Pakistan-Thailand Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held virtually.

Bilateral meeting preceded the delegation-level talks. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations from political, defence and security to economic, trade and investment ties, education, science and technology, culture, tourism and multilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted Pakistan’s focus on ensuring economic security leveraging its geo-economic location, development partnerships, and regional peace and security.

He stressed the importance of translating the longstanding friendship, shared heritage and political goodwill between Pakistan and Thailand into substantial economic relationship for greater mutual benefit.

Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi shared perspective about Pakistan-ASEAN relationship.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan’s desire for Full Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN and thanked Thailand for its consistent support in this regard.