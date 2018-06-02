Second meeting of ISC held in Dushanbe

Dushanbe

The Second meeting of the International Steering Committee (ISC) of the International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action «Water for Sustainable Development», 2018-2028 held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Issues related to the preparations for the International Conference, the organization of plenary sessions, panels of the International Conference, as well as matters concerning the preparation of the final documents of this international event were discussed at the Meeting of the International Steering Committee under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Sulton Rahimzoda.

The International Steering Committee is formed from well-known politicians, scientists and international experts to support the National Organizing Committee in the successful preparation and holding of the International Conference to be held on June 20-22, 2018 in Dushanbe.

One of the main objectives of the International Steering Committee is to maximize the involvement of various stakeholders in the preparatory process, to take their interests into account in decision-making, and to ensure synergies with other events held within the framework of the International Decade. One of the important tasks of the Committee is the development of the program of the Conference and its outcome documents.—PR