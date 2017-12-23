Second joint Pakistan-Belarus young scientists’ forum at COMSATS

Staff Reporter

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), together with the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), under the patronage of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of Pakistan, hosted the Second Joint Pakistan-Belarus Young Scientists Forum in Islamabad, Pakistan from 17th to 22nd December2017.

While the maiden forum was hosted by the National Academy of Sciences Belarus (NASB) at Minsk in 2015, the purpose of holding this reciprocal forum in Pakistan was to demonstrate the high quality of research being conducted in Pakistan and help identify and maximize opportunities for joint collaboration in high priority areas of science and technology, forge significant researcher-to-researcher links and strengthen the coordination and communication among the young early to mid-career scientists and researchers of both countries.

Ten young scientists from a wide range of disciplines of various Belarusian universities and the research institutions of the NASB partook in this emerging forum; namely Alexey Keltskov, Anna Hadarovich, Anton Martinov, Andrei Bandalouski, Aksana Paulava, Egor Kaniukov, Dmitriy Shiman, Pavel Krasochka, Volha Alisiyonak and Ilya Baryskevich.