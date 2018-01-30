Second JIT formed to investigate Shahid Masood’s claim

ISLAMABAD : A three-member committee was set up to investigate TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood’s claims that Imran Ali, the prime suspect of Zainab murder case, was a member an international child pornography ring.

Masood also alleged that Imran Ali had 37 local and foreign bank accounts, a claim which was dismissed by the State Bank of Pakistan and Punjab government.

According to the SBP, there was no bank account in the name of Imran Ali anywhere in Pakistan.

The second JIT was formed on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan which heard the case at Lahore Registry yesterday.

Dr Shahid Masood appeared before the apex court and repeated his allegations. The anchor requested the court to set up a new JIT to probe the matter.

According to a notification issued today, Bashir Memon, Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will head the committee. Anwar Ali, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Asmatullah Junejo, Assistant Inspector General, Islamabad Police, are the two other members.

Orignally published by NNI