Second hike in rail fares announced since PTI’s rule

The Pakistan Railway has increased train fare for the second time by up to 19 percent after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was voted to power. A notification issued by the railways said that the new rates will be enforced from December 7. The government has approved 12 percent increase in the fare of Karachi Express, Business Express, Shalimar and Shah Hussain Express; while 13 percent on Khyber Mail, Awam Express and Allama Iqbal Express.

The ticket price of all classes of Sukkur Express will go up by 15%, while Pakistan Express’ fare has surged by a 19 percent, said the notification. An increase of as many as Rs 540 of Green line train from Karachi to Islamabad has been announced under the new price schedule. The development comes a day after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed announced to revise the fares of as many as 40 trains following the rupee devaluation against the dollar.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Rasheed had also announced to contribute Rs100 million annually as funds for the construction of dams by raising the rail fares. “Fares have been raised for the sole purpose of donating Rs100 million yearly to the PM-CJ Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund,” said the minister.

He said, “On Rs100 ticket the ministry will charge Re1 extra and Rs2 on more than Rs100 ticket. For air-conditioned sleeper coaches, the fare will be increased up to Rs10.”—INP

