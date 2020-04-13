Second Ebola death in DR Congo

KINSHASA

A second death from Ebola has been recorded in eastern DR Congo in the final days before a deadline, now scrapped, in which health authorities hoped to declare an end to a 20-month epidemic. Hopes had been high that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday would officially bring the curtain down on the country’s 10th known outbreak of the notorious haemorrhagic fever. But on Friday, a 26-year-old man was listed as having died from the disease, and a young girl who was being treated in the same health centre passed away on Sunday. Both died in the city of Beni, an epicentre of the outbreak, the health authorities said late Sunday. The epidemic, which began in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on August 1 2018, has claimed 2,276 lives.—APP