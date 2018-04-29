SECMC signs 3.6m tonnes coal supply agreement

Islamabad

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has signed a coal supply agreement with Lucky Electric Power Company Limited (LEPCL) to supply 3.6 million tonnes of coal per annum from its open pit coal mine in Thar Block II. Lucky Electric Power Company Limited (LEPCL) is a public unlisted Company, incorporated in 2014. Coal will be supplied to LEPCL as part of Phase III of mine expansion by SECMC. Previously, SECMC had signed Coal Supply Agreements with Engro Powergen Thar Limited, Thar Energy Limited and ThalNova Power Thar Limited for cumulative supply of 7.6 Million tonnes per annum which will generate 1320 MW. The first electron to be produced from Thar Coal is expected by December 2018. SECMC’s Block II mine at its optimum capacity will be the cheapest source of baseload energy in Pakistan, producing 30 million tonne per annum at USD 32/tonne, which translates into approximately 6 US cents per kWh, sufficient to fuel 5280 MW for the next 50 years.—Agencies