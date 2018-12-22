SECMC collaborates IUCN for biodiversity conservation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) formalized a joint collaboration to undertake biodiversity conservation in Thar at a ceremony on Friday. The first initiative under this partnership aims to protect endangered vulture species in the region through both in-situ and ex-situ methods of conservation over a period of three years.

The project entails establishment of a Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre (VCBC) as well as training to Thar communities on preserving and protecting vultures in their natural habitat. External factors which have contributed to the steep decline in the vulture population, such as the administration of harmful drugs like Diclofenac to livestock, will also be addressed. The ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Climate Change, officials from the Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department, private sector representatives, conservation experts, academicians, as well as civil society.

Addressing as Chief Guest on the occasion, Shahrukh Nusrat, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, while commending SECMC’s commitment to acting as a socially and environmentally responsible corporation, expounded on the benefits vultures bring to the ecosystems where they thrive, and assured the participants that the initiative had the full support of the Ministry. He also added that the government has established a National Vulture Recovery Committee to enhance cooperation at the national and regional level to provide safe habitats for vultures.

