SECMC assures all-out cooperation in probe into Thar incident

With great sadness, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has expressed its sincerest condolences on the demise of Dodo Bheel, a private firm worker at Thar Coal Block II.

SECMC has assured complete cooperation, support, and resources to enable an impartial investigation into this unfortunate loss and has also expressed its commitment to uphold justice and complete transparency in the matter.

The SECMC spokesperson stated that, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of Dodo Bheel, a member of the Bheel community, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire community.

We are working closely with law-enforcement agencies to fully investigate the matter. Any loss of life is devastating, and we grieve with the entire Bheel family.