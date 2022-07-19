Sebastian Haller has been side-lined from footballing activities indefinitely after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour. The German club confirmed the news on their website while announcing that the striker has left the team’s ongoing training camp in Switzerland.

Dortmund said that Sebastian Haller “complained that he felt unwell after training on Monday” following training and, after medical tests, “a testicular tumour” was discovered. Further examinations will now take place “over the coming days” to map out the best course of treatment.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else,” said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon”.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Bundesliga club this summer from Ajax as a replacement for departing Erling Haaland. The striker is expected to spearhead his new coach’s attack as they look to challenge Bayern for domestic supremacy following a busy summer.

He scored 13 goals in 23 matches during his first season in Amsterdam before having an even better second season, becoming the top scorer in the Eredivisie with 21 goals on his way to a second league title.

Dortmund, meanwhile, asked for privacy for their player and his family and announced that further details will be made available as soon as they have further information after consulting their player.