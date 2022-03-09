Seattle trade Russell Wilson to Denver

Seattle has agreed to trade their only super bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos for a significant package involving players and draft picks in one of the biggest deals in NFL history.

The Seahawks will recieve Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 — No. 9 overall — and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 — No. 40 overall — and 2023), and a 2022 fifth-round selection in return.

The nine-time Pro Bowler gives the Broncos security at the most important position in the game it has sought since Payton Manning called it quits.

It was earlier reported that if the Seahawks decided to explore trade options for their disgruntled superstar, Russell Wilson would only consider playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints. But Wilson agreed to waive his no-trade provision and passed his Broncos’ physical on Tuesday night.

The 2020 season looked like it was going to be Wilson’s MVP year. He threw for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 71.5 completion percentage in the Seahawks’ first seven games.

The second half of the season was a step back, though, as Wilson had 2,061 passing yards, with 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 66.6 completion percentage over the final nine games. He was picked apart by the Los Angeles Rams defense in the NFC Wild Card Game, finishing 11-of-27 for 174 yards and two touchdowns.