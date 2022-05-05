Seattle Sounders became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) club to win the CONCACAF Champions League after overcoming Pumas UNAM.

Raul Ruidiaz’s brace helped the MLS club to a 3-0 win over the Mexican club on the night earning them a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

A record crowd of 68,741 was at Lumen Field to witness a club from the USA end the run of thirteen consecutive Champions League wins by Mexican clubs.

There was all to play for both sides as the teams drew 2-2 in the first leg in Mexico.

Ruidiaz broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 45th minute to give home side the lead.

The Peru striker added another in the 80th minute to practically guarantee a win for his side before Nicolas Lodeiro scored from a rebound in the 88th minute to cap off a perfect night for the American side.

“There are no words to describe what I’m feeling right now, the club made history and deserved it, now enjoy it,” said Ruidiaz.

“The MLS deserved the continental title, and this will go down in history,” said Lodeiro.

The title means that the Seattle Sounders will also become the first MLS team to progress to the FIFA Club World Cup, the annual competition that brings together the champions from the six global confederations.

There is a possibility that they will have to chance to face the European giants Liverpool or Real Madrid in the competition.

CONCACAF is the governing body for football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

MLS sides DC United (1998) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2000) won the region’s premier club competition when it was called the CONCACAF Champions Cup and featured a different format.