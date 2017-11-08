Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Moments after the top court released its detailed verdict on the review petition submitted by the ruling party in the Panama Papers case, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said it was the first time she witnessed the “seat of justice spewing venom”.

“The latest decision is based more on ‘adjectives’ than law,” the former first daughter said in a string of tweets on Tuesday. “First time witnessed seat of justice spewing venom.”

Maryam added: “This decision could only be under immense pressure otherwise such travesty of justice is unimaginable.”

“The [actual] verdict was announced the day when those delivering justice showed their impartiality by uttering words such as Godfather and Sicilian mafia [for the ruling PML-N party],” she said.