According to news reports it has been confirmed that the deadly Seasonal Influenza is on the rise. HI NI Virus is spreading through contact with the sneezing & coughing persons. The numbers of deaths related with the disease have increased during the month of December. Nine new virus suspects admitted in the hospitals.

19 patients and 5 patients were admitted in Muzzafargarh and Liah district hospitals. Dr. Sheikh Abdul Khaliq said that prevention from influenza virus is possible by taking precautionary measure. Parents and children sick with influenza must remain at home. The adults and children should try to get 8 hours sleep, which boost the immune system in human beings.

In 1918 a pandemic was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic around the world. It infected 500 million persons across the world making it one of the deadliest natural disasters. Disease had already limited the expectancy of life even in America & Europe.

Director Health Services said pollution was aggravating HI NI Influenza. It is causing acute breathing problems and discomfort in the patients. The symptoms resemble common flu like sneezing & coughing. It is a deadly disease, which can spread through contact with bacteria discharged by an infected person’s sneezing & coughing.

The seniors, diabetic patients & pregnant women are susceptible to the disease. A private hospital in Karachi has confirmed 28 cases of influenza patients. Punjab health minister Kh. Salman said that all teaching tehsil and district hospitals must ensure all management and treatment of influenza patients.

Chief Secretary Punjab is holding meetings daily to review the steps taken control the disease in the province. I hope the patients will take all the precautionary measures to control the disease.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

