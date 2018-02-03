Seasonal flu is not Swine flu

Rawalpindi

The prevailing Seasonal flu outbreak is not Swine flu though they have similar symptoms.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Prevention Dr. Abdul Jabbar said the Influenza A-H1N1 virus has identical symptoms with common cold and seasonal flu which can be fatal if not treated properly.

He said the current epidemic is not uncontrollable or cataclysmic as simple preventive measures can help to overcome the disease.

He said the symptoms are very common like chest pain, breathing problem, high fever, vomiting, diarrhea and persistent flu for three days despite taking proper dose.

He said the patient suffering from Influenza A-H1N1virus should avoid social contact to prevent virus spread and wear a pollution mask while coughing and sneezing. He further said the patient should also properly wash hands and maintain cleanliness in the household.

Jabbar informed that the District Health Authority and Punjab government is strictly monitoring the situation and special flu filtration clinics with adequate staff have been established at all Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQs) and Allied hospitals where the Influenza A-H1N1 patients are being given proper medical treatment.—APP