Searle to launch lifesaving drug for Covid-19 patients

Observer Report

Karachi

The Searle Company Limited has successfully entered into an exclusive licensing & marketing agreement with Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh. Searle is the first and only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan to source the generic version of Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 through the Patient Access Program. Remdesivir is a direct acting broad-spectrum antiviral drug that inhibits viral RNA synthesis. Administered intravenously, Remdesivir is approved by the US Food & Drug Association (FDA) and has been authorized for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 disease, across U.S. and Japan. The Government of Pakistan has sanctioned this product under section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. This will provide an immediate supply of the product at an affordable price .