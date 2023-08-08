Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan along with other police officers and Quick Response Force (QRF) conducted a search and strike operation in different areas of the city in order to maintain law and order situation. The SP conducted this operation in line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi as part of efforts to maintain peace and ensure adequate measures aimed at ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

On this occasion, the SP was accompanied by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan Kundi and QRF. The operation was conducted in Tank City, Kor, Garah Pathar, Dabara, Sheikh Market and Garah Shehbaz areas against criminals and anti-social elements.

He checked Wana road, DI Khan road, Bypass road and Station road during patrolling. He also visited Sadar Kachhari, Sub Jail, Police Station SMA and different check posts in the limits of City.