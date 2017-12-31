Search operation conducted in suburbs of Islamabad

Islamabad Tarnol police on Saturday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction with the purpose to ensure vigilance against suspects, a police spokesman said.

According to details, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol police station including Shaheen Abad, Chungi no. 26 and others.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Aamr Niazi, SHO Inspector Fiaz Shanwari joined this search operation, police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.—APP

