Search operation conducted in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Kohsar and Aabpara and Khanna police stations and arrested 37 suspects besides recovery of hashish, heroin, wine , weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

The officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Kohsar, Aabpara and Khanna police stations.

Under supervision of Superintendents of Police Dr Syed Tanveer Mustafa and Sheikh Zubair , the search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad.

They screened 120 houses, checked 210 persons and arrested 37 suspects besides recovering 2100 gram hashish , 1400 gram heroin, 77 bottles wine, one 12 bore gun along with ammunition also impounded five bike without documents.—INP

