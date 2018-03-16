Search in blast-hit Raiwind area launched

Lahore

The funeral prayers of five policemen who were killed in a suicide attack near a religious congregation in Raiwind were offered on Thursday morning in police Line Ground.

The prayers were attended by Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, top military and civil authorities and the relatives of the slain policemen.

FIR stated that as many as four suspicious people tried to enter a religious congregation when police stopped them for checking. Three suspects fled the scene while one exploded himself, it revealed.

Another police man who got injuries in the blast was succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 10 while three others police personnel are in critical condition in the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Dr Haider Ashraf was said initial reports suggested that a motorcycle was used to carry out the suicide attack, adding that investigation was being carried out to identify and locate the accomplices of the alleged suicide attacker. The explosion took place close to a police check post, near the vehicle of a deputy superintendent of police.

DIG Ashraf said body parts of the suicide bomber were recovered from the explosion site and sent to the forensic lab for further examination. Two Sub-Inspectors and three constables are among the dead, he said.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Station House Officer (SHO) are among the nine police wounded in the extremist attack. Police reported that a search operation was launched in the area after it was closed for all kinds of traffic.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was quick to condemn the blast. He “sought a report from Inspector General Police” and directed the authorities to provide “best possible medical facilities and treatment to the injured persons. –INP