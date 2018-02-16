‘Search Alert System’ for protection of children

Staff Reporter

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that “Search Alert System” formed for the protection of children would be linked with information technology.

He said this while addressing a meeting held regarding the protection of children at Civil Secretariat, here.

The Minister said that application of this system would be approved from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) besides being built-in in mobiles. He further said that boundary mapping of all police stations in the province had been completed in this regard.

The Law Minister said that effective mechanism would be made to check fake alerts and irresponsible use of the application.

He further said Internet Crime Units would be established in all police stations on the pattern of cyber crime in FIA.

Three sub-committees presented their recommendations in the meeting. The Minister said the Punjab government, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, was taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of children.

Rana Sanaullah said protection of children was collective responsibility. He said, “Via Search Alert System the alerts will go upto RPO level through relevant police station,” adding the system could be opened through web as well.

He said that till now 600,000 copies of “Mehfooz Bachay-Mazboot Pakistan” had been distributed in the province. The copies had been distributed in government and private schools, 70,000 mosques and other places, he added.

He said legislation would be carried out to regulate investigation reporting.