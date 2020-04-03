Seal stores, shops for violating govt fixed rates, says Aslam

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal has asserted that stores and shops found involved in violating government fixed rates will be sealed.

He was presiding over the Task Force for Price Control Committee meeting at the CM Office. The steps taken for ensuring the provision and availability of essential edibles in the markets and their selling at fixed rates were reviewed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Industries and Trade Zafar Iqbal, additional secretary, DG Industries, DGPR and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers also attended the meeting via video link. It was also decided during the meeting to extend home delivery facility mechanism of essential items.

The minister further maintained that heavy fines will be imposed on stores and shopkeepers for not displaying price lists. The minister directed concerned officers and administration to ensure 100 percent implementation on price control mechanism along with enforcing writ of the government and should give ample proof of their vigilance.

The government machinery should also ensure availability of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 808 everywhere across the province as no negligence and inefficiency will be tolerated in this regard at any cost, he stressed. Aslam Iqbal directed district supply management committees to keep a strict watch on the provision and availability of essential commodities in their respective districts. No complaint relating to non-availability of any item should be surfaced and it is basic responsibility of administration to ensure selling of essential items at fixed prices, concluded Aslam Iqbal.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Ch while addressing the participants via video-link stated that problem of flour scarcity and hike in its prices occurred at few places owing to panic buying beyond needs which caused disturbance in supply.