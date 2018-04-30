Seafood exports up 14.43pc in 9 months, 42.67pc in March

Islamabad

The exports of fish and fish preparations witnessed increase of 14.43 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported seafood worth $315.597 million during July-March (2017-18) against the exports of $275.807 million in July-March (2016-17), showing growth of 14.43 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 130,148 metric tons during the current year against the exports of 105,039 metric tons during last year, showing growth of 23.90 percent.

The overall food group exports from the country witnessed increase of 28.06 percent during the first three quarters by growing from $2.679 billion last year to $3.431 billion during the current year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the seafood exports from the country increased by 42.67 percent in March 2018 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fish and fish preparation during March 2018 were recorded at $51.388 million against the exports of 36.019 million in March 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports from the country increased by 48.71 percent in March 2017 when compared to the exports of $34.555 million in February 2018.—APP