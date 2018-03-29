Seafood exports reach $264.18m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country have witnessed 10.18 per cent increase during first eight months of 2017-18, fetching US $ 264.18 million precious foreign exchange during the period.

During the period July-February 2017-18, the country exported about 108,262 metric tons of fish and fish preparations as compared to exports of 89,032 metric tons, valuing of US$ 239 million during same period last year, a data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed.

Overall food group exports from the country during the period under review witnessed growth of 21 per cent as food commodities worth US$2.842 billion were exported during July-February (2017-18) against exports of US$2.334 billion during July-February (2016-17).

Meanwhile, when contacted, official sources at Commerce Division on Wednesday said at present, seafood is being exported to European Union member states while now it is gaining popularity in China, not only because of its low prices but also because of support from government policies.

Earlier, EU had de-listed all the companies exporting fish from Pakistan in 2007. It was primarily done on account of failure to meet EU’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

As a result of the efforts of the present government i.e, Ministry of Commerce and Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), EU lifted ban in June 2013. Two exporting establishments are now being allowed to export to EU member states.

The matter was taken up by Pakistani side during the 8th Session of Pakistan-EU Sub-Group on Trade meeting held on October 9, 2017 in Brussels.

The EU side has temporarily allowed two fisheries establishments to start exporting to EU after assurances given by Ministry of National Food Security & Research to European Commission to comply with EU’s SPS measures.