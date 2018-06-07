Seafood exports increase 17.41pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.41 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding period of last year.

The fish exports from the country were recorded at $371.565 million in July-April (2017-18) against the exports of $316.469 million in July-April (2016-17), showing growth of 17.41 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the fish exports increased by 26.91 percent during the period under review by growing from exports of 122,993 metric tons last year to 156,093 metric tons. The overall food exports from the country during the period under review increased from $3,072 million last year to $3,971 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 24.91 percent in April 2018 against the exports of April 2017.

The fish exports in April 2018 were recorded at $55.960 million against the exports of $40.662 million in April 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fish and fish preparations witnessed an increase of 8.90 percent in April 2018 when compared to the exports of $51.388 percent in March 2018, according to the data.