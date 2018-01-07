Seafood exports up by 6.37pc in 5 months

Islamabad

The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 6.37 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exports fish and fish preparations worth $169.943 million during July-November (2017-18) compared to the exports of $156.006 million during July-November (2016-17), showing upward growth of 6.37 percent, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the seafood exports from the country during the month of November 2017 witnessed increase of 7.11 percent when compared to the same month of last year. The exports of fish and fish preparation from the country during November were recorded at $44.133 million as compared to the exports of $41.204 million during November 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports from the country however decreased by 4.34 percent in November 2017 when compared to the exports of $46.137 million in October 2017, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from the country witnessed increase of 13.05 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year against the same period of last year.

The food exports from the country during July-November (2017-18) were recorded at $1491.592 million against the exports of $1319.381 million during July-November 92016-17), the data revealed.

The total merchandize exports from the country during July-November (2017-18) stood at $9.030 billion against the exports of $8.173 billion during the correspondent period of last year, showing growth of 10.49 percent.

The imports into the country during the period under review also increased by 21.12 percent, from $19.864 billion to $24.060 billion, according to the data. Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first five months of the current year was recorded at $15.030 billion against the deficit of $11.691 billion, showing growth of 28.56 percent in the overall deficit.—APP