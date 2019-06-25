Sea Ford Mayor Nazish Adil meets Mayor Karachi

Staff Reporter

The mayor of Sea Ford Town of British City Brighton Nazish Adil met with the Mayor Karachi in his office on Tuesday.

Talking to the Mayor Karachi, she said that it was pleasure for her to visit Pakistan the old city area especially Saddar looked beautiful after the removal of encroachments and the traffic flow also got better, said a statement.

Mayor Nazish said that local bodies in Britain are much powerful and considered policy making institutions at local level.

She said that the post of Mayor is honorary however the bureaucracy is under the mayor and always followed his orders. The government resources are spent under a legal procedure and there is no concept of corruption in this society, she added.

The Sea Ford mayor informed that she is the only Pakistani in this British Town and there is only three Asians in the whole council out of which two are from Bangladesh.

She said that she got her early education in Pakistan and then shifted to Brighton and got the honor on her social works in the British society. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that it was good to see that a Pakistani woman got elected the mayor of an important town of England and I welcome her in Karachi.