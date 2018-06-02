SDPI, NACTA sign MoU to conduct research on issues related to terrorism

Zubair Qureshi

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to conduct joint research on issues related to terrorism and extremism. The MoU signed here on Friday at NACTA Head office aims at carrying out this research for informed policy decision-making and to create public awareness thus to build a counter narrative in the country.

National Coordinator of NACTA, Ihsan Ghani, and Executive Director of SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Joint Executive Director of SDPI, Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Senior Adviser on Education & Religious Diversity of SDPI Mr Ahmed Salim and officials from both sides were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ihsan Ghani said that NACTA was mandated to conduct primary research on issue related to terrorism and extremism and build a counter narrative in this regard. While acknowledging the limited research capacity of NACTA, he said that the memorandum will be utilized to build the research capacity of NACTA through capacity development training workshops provided by SDPI. In the wake of growing emerging challenges like extremism and terrorism in the society, NACTA will seek evidence-based advice and technical support from SDPI, he said, adding that this new collaboration will prove to be a great help for NACTA.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said though Pakistan has successfully fought terrorism and extremism, consolidation on counter-terrorism achievements remained a major challenge for the country mainly due to lack of informed policy decisions. He said NACTA has a crucial role to ensure a peaceful environment which is a pre-requisite to sustainable and just society.

He said that this MoU aims to strengthen the informed decision-making regarding terrorism and extremism and under the agreement, SDPI shall provide technical assistance to NACTA and develop the latter’s capacity to conduct research through training and workshops.

“SDPI would also work towards building consensus across the political spectrum, especially forging political consensus around issues related to sustainable development, including terrorism and extremism,” he concluded.