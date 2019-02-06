SDPI, IBA meet think tanks to discuss economic growth in Sindh

Observer Report

Karachi

A meeting was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi to discuss Drivers of Future Economic Growth and Job Creation in Sindh at the IBA, main campus. “Government is willing to work with the business community and other stakeholders for solution of economic issues being faced by businesspersons in Sindh,” said Parliamentary Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage and the former vice president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi-South, Ms. Ghazala Saifi in the meeting. She said that Pakistan needs to focus on providing high quality skills to its labour so that the high demand for labour services coming from the Middle East countries can be met.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Ms. Shahida Rehmani who said that the PPP government in Sindh was focusing on agriculture and livestock to provide jobs. She emphasized on the need to improve federal-provincial coordination to implement reforms that bring down the cost of doing business.

In his welcome remarks, Executive Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in economic growth and job creation. He emphasized that the role of the government should be to set fair policies and regulation, leaving the production activities in agriculture, manufacturing and services to the private sector; as this would boost competition and help in bringing diversification in economic base and exports. He mentioned the supply and demand gaps in the labour market which can be addressed if private sector is responsible for training manpower as per the industry needs. He stressed upon the relevant authorities to see why potential Chinese investors are still not coming to Pakistan in large numbers. Joint Executive Director, SDPI, Dr. Vaqar Ahmed while moderating the meeting said that the National Network of Economic Think Tanks aims to help the federal government in collecting evidence that can be a part of the forthcoming annual budget of the PTI government, 12th Five Year Plan of Planning Commission and still under formulation Strategic Trade Policy Framework of the Ministry of Commerce.

Share on: WhatsApp