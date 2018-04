Lahore

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has conducted a series of consultative meetings in all provincial capitals to compile pre-budget recommendations. To validate these recommendations and submit them to the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and relevant provincial departments, the SDPI is hosting a high-level pre-budget Symposium-2018, at federal capital on Monday, April 16. Renowned economists and officials will speak on this occasion.—APP