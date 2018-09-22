SDO arrested

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad team conducted a raid and arrested SDO Nazimabad Sub-Division FESCO on the charges of taking bribe.

According to an FIA spokesman, the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complaint, Muhammad Awais of Faisalabad, to install dual connection of electricity at a house.

A case has been registered. Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab conducted a raid at Ahmad Shaheed Post Kasur and arrested two drug-traffickers besides recovering two kilograms of heroin. The ANF sources said that the arrested accused were identified as Ghulam Nabi and Muhammad Hassan. Further investigation was under way.—APP

