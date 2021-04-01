SDMA recommends precautionary measures for heatwave

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed district authorities to take precautionary measures amid the ongoing heatwave across the province, it has been learnt on Thursday.In a circular, the authority has directed the deputy commissioners to establish heatstroke relief camps in their respective districts.The letter asked the district authorities to take necessary precautionary measures to avert any loss of life during the heatwave.The Met Office in a heatwave alert said that a hot to very hot weather will likely to persist in Karachi till 3rd April (Saturday).The met department has advised citizens to observe caution during the hot hours. People have also been advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks. The Met Office had earlier warned that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to to Saturday with dusty winds are in Sindh and Balochistan.Met office said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi. PMD had also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city. It is pertinent to mention that Karachi experienced the deadliest heatwave in June 2015, Pakistan had ever seen in last 50 years.Starting on June 19, the port city witnessed sweltering heat that continued for more than five days and in its wake left over 1,200 people dead and 40,000 suffering from heatstroke and heat-related trauma.==