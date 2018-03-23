SDF to advise GOS on development issues

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The Government of Sindh GOS is organizing the Sindh Development Forum (SDF) with the support of USAID and other development partners. The forum will advise the GoS and partners on the priorities and strategies on a recurring basis (as opposed to a one-off activity). In the long run, SDF is envisaged to transform the nature of development planning in the province i.e. to become a more proactive, coherent and strategic endeavor.

The SDF will be launched on 28 March at a conference in Karachi.

The conference will to bring together delegates representing development partners (International community) including Country Directors of World Bank and ADB, Mission Head of USAID, Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan, NGOs and civil society organizations, business entities, academia and provincial government to understand the state of play of development in the Sindh Province, recognize development gaps, and formulate common strategies for the development of Sindh; and through that establish a broad framework for partner cooperation in Sindh for the next 10 years.

The Chief Minister will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. The specific objectives are, sharing of development priorities, key reforms, and an outline of priority initiatives needed to achieve key development goals. Sharing of development partner’s/donors’ strategies for provincial development and highlighting lessons learned.

Developing insights into what works in Sindh and how these can be used a informed strategies in the realization of the development priorities. Analyzing policy and performance gaps to propose mechanisms for addressing those gaps. Identifying and formulating common strategies for collaboration (and concrete future courses of action).