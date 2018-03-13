Scuffle between PTI lawmaker and PM Abbasi’s son in Senate

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Emotions in the upper house ran high when Senator Sadiq Sanjrani was elected Senate chairman, as the announcement was being made a scuffle broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Hamid-ul-Haq and prime minister’s son Abdullah Abbasi.

Following the tense contest between PML-N backed Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and opposition-backed Sanjrani — who had won as an independent candidate from Balochistan — the later won with 57 votes, securing four more votes than he required.

As soon as Sanjrani was announced as the new Senate Chairman, Haq started chanting slogans in PTI’s favour which angered the son of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. A heated verbal argument ensued between the two and quickly escalated into a brawl.

The two were separated by lawmakers and Senate staff present in the gallery.

Subsequently, Haq was taken outside by PML-N leader Chaudhry Jafer Iqbal, while security guards took Abdullah outside the House.

Later talking to media persons outside the Senate, Haq said sloganeering had started before the formal announcement of the successful candidate.

“As the decision was announced I also chanted slogans in support of my party leader, but two gentlemen grabbed me from behind and choked my throat,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker said he will file a complaint with the National Assembly speaker, saying “I will ask how someone who is not a lawmaker came to the upper house accompanied by three guards.