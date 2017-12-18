SC’s verdict against Imran, Tareen proved partisan justice: Nawaz

LONDON : Disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif has said on Saturday that top court’s verdict in petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and secretary general Jahangir Tareen proved partisanship in justice served by the top court.

Nawaz Sharif left for Pakistan from London today and in a media interaction at the airport, he asserted that a strong campaign would be launched by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after his return.

He said that PTI chief had owned Niazi Services Pvt Ltd earlier. PML-N president complained that his ‘imaginary’ salary was counted as his asset by the top court.

However, PML-N would do whatever is needed for supremacy of the law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

PML-N president further claimed that each stance taken by the political party and its leaders since July 28 is coming true as predicted.

Orignally published by NNI