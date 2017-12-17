SC’s judgment comparatively positive for PTI, PML-N: Murad

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The verdicts of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the cases of

PTI and PML-N leaders were comparatively positive, but it is Pakistan Peoples’ Party which is always seen differently.

This was remarked by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to media after attending the programme on ‘Kiran Sitara‘ designed to fight against Tuberculosis organized under the banner of ‘She Leads” conference by the Indus Health Network at PAF Museum here on Saturday.

Replying to a queriy about the decision of Supreme Court in the disqualification case of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen and Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Murad replied that he could not comment on the verdicts, but “I would like to say that the decisions of the Court are comparatively better for both, the PTI and PML-N, while there is a different yardstick for PPP.” “We always respect the court decisions,” he added. Forthcoming General Election in 2018 would be the last election for Imran Khan because he is no more a youth leader. “Oh yes, it is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is a genuine leader of youth of the country,” he said, adding, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has the capability to steer the country out of present crisis.”

Talking about tragedy of Public School Peshawar, Murad Ali Shah said the smiles and fragrance of the children were still alive in his memories. “We cannot forget them, they were our future and their sacrifice is the great one and it has united the nation against terrorists,” he remarked.

Earlier, addressing at the ‘She Leads Conference’, he said it is something to be pride of to be with 10,000 girl students. “I truly feel the positive spirit of optimism at this forum and we will need your youthful energy, creativity and passion to lead our country to a healthier future,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said today’s generation of young people, particularly the female is the largest the world has ever known. One in every three persons alive today is under the age of thirty and around 90 percent of young people are living in developing countries, such as Pakistan, he added.

“I believe in your power to shape our future, young people now and in the future would play a big role in how our world addresses challenges,” he said, adding, only by ensuring opportunities that open the future to all young people do we create a better future.

The collaborative effort between the Indus Health Network, Interactive Research and Development, Department of Education Government of Sindh, and the Kiran Sitara program, emphasizes the importance of contributing to progress, particularly during times of change, he said, adding, “This approach is needed now more than ever.”