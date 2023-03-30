SC’s bench suspends ‘all’ suo motu cases

A special Supreme Court bench, with a two to one majority, Wednesday ordered suspending all suo motu cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution until amendments are made to the Supreme Court Rules governing the chief justice’s discretionary powers.

The special bench order came on the suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree. Justice Qazi Faez Isa led the bench, which comprised Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had formed the three-member special bench to hear the case, but Justice Isa objected to the constitution of the bench.