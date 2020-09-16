Scrutiny of US Postmaster General

Washington

Scrutiny of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy intensified amid new reports alleging improper business dealings. Charges also persist that the longtime Republican donor is subverting postal operations in order to make mail-in voting difficult in November’s presidential election. “I am calling on Mr. DeJoy to be fired or resign,” government watchdog Lisa Graves told lawmakers on Monday, during a briefing on postal operations before the House Oversight Committee. True North Research, the organization Graves heads, found that DeJoy — who runs a North Carolina shipping firm — had been sued by his brother Dominick for allegedly siphoning money from the trucking company founded by their father.