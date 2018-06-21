Scrutiny of nominations completed in Balochistan

Quetta

Election Commissioner Balochistan, Niaz Ahmed Baloch on Wednesday said the scrutiny process of the nomination papers filed by the candidates for general election 2018 have been completed in the province.

He said a total of 435 nomination papers were submitted for 16 seats of the National Assembly (NA) in Balochistan, out of which 380 were accepted and 55 dismissed.

While 1,447 nomination papers were collected for 51 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly. Out of which 1,181 were accepted and 226 were rejected.

About 208 nomination forms were collected for reserved seats of women and minorities in the provincial and national assembly. For the 4 women reserved seats in the NA-17 out of 36 were accepted and 19 dismissed. While for 11 provincial assembly’s reserved seats of women 41 out of 116 were accepted and 75 dismissed.

A total of 56 nomination papers were collected for 3 reserved seats of minorities in the provincial assembly, out of which 21 were accepted and 35 rejected.

The appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers can be filed till June 22, which will be decided by June 27. —APP