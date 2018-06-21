Scrutiny of candidates for Rawalpindi seats completed

Rawalpindi

The nomination papers of candidates of different political parties including Pakistan Muslim League PML-N, Pakistan People Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Mutihada Majlis Ammal (MMA) and Awami Muslim League (AML) were accepted here. According to details, the nomination papers of PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PTI Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam and independent candidate Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir have been accepted from NA-59.

From NA-60, the nomination forms of Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi PML-N, and Raza Ahmed Shah MMA were accepted. Similarly, the nomination papers of 28 candidates including N league candidate Malik Abrar Ahmed, PTI’s Amir Kiyani and Qasim Khan of PPP were accepted from NA-61.

The returning officers have also accepted the nomination forms of N league candidate Barrister Danial Chaudhry, AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Sheikh Nadim Ahmed PPP from NA-62.

From PP-10, the nomination papers of 29 candidates including former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Engineer Qamar ul Islam, and Raja Kamran of PPP were accepted by the Returning Officers (RO’s).

The nomination papers of Haji Amjad of PTI, Qasiq Qayyum Abbasi, PML-N Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal and 19 other candidates were accepted from PP-13. The nomination papers of 32 candidates including N league’s Usama Cahudhry were accepted from PP-14. The ROs accepted the nomination papers of some 27 candidates including PML-N’s Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Babu Sheryar Riaz of PTI from PP-15.

From PP-17, the nomination papers of total of 32 candidates including N league leader Raja Hanif Advocate, PTI’s Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan and Azhar Iqbal Satti were accepted. The ROs in PP-18 have accepted the nomination papers of N league candidates Zia Ullah Shah, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, PTI’s Ijaz Khan Jazzi and Babar Khan Jadoon of PPP besides 20 other candidates. Chaudhry Umar Farooq’s nomination papers have also been accepted by ROs concerned after scrutiny. The nomination papers of Faisal Qayyum Malik, a PML-N candidate from PP-12, has been accepted by the RO.

Faisal Qayyum Malik will contest Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from the constituency in upcoming general elections 2018. The nomination papers of PML-N candidate Chaudhry Riaz were also accepted.

The nomination papers of Chuaudhry Muhammad Azeem from NA-58 while Raja Ali Asghar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishtiaq, Chaudhry Ziafat Hussain, Raja Khuram Peraiz Ashraf and Chaudhry Javed Kasuar from PP-8 and nomination forms of Raja Hameed Advocate, Faisal Bhatti, Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood and Chaudhry Sarfraz Khan were also accepted from PP-9. The candidates, their lawyers and supporters were also present in the courtrooms when the process of scrutiny completed.—APP