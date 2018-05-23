Scrutiny committee to be constituted for PHF daily wagers

Salim Ahmed

The Board of Directors (BoDs) of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) has announced to constitute a scrutiny committee for daily wager employees of the Foundation besides offering interest free loans for training courses of doctors.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Saqib Mannan chaired the meeting of BoD of PHF held in the Committee Room of the Department on Tuesday.

The BoD reviewed the loan applications furnished by the Homepaths, Hakeems, LHVs and other categories of health professionals.

The Board directed the PHF that scope of work of these categories should be obtained from Punjab Healthcare commission and minimum service delivery standard also be discussed with Punjab Healthcare Commission before taking any action on these loan applications.

The agenda items regarding the regularization of daily wages employees of PHF was also discussed in detail and it was decided that a scrutiny committee consisting on representatives of Specialized Healthcare Department, Punjab Regulation Department and PHF to be constituted to evaluate the cases of daily wages employees individually and present its recommendations in this regard.

For this purpose TORs of the scrutiny committee would also be set.

The BoDs also principally approved a scheme through which Punjab Health Foundation would offer interest-free loans of Rs. 25 lakh to the doctors of Specialized as well as Primary & Secondary Healthcare for their capacity building and training short courses up to three to 18 months within country as well as abroad so that they could abreast themselves with the modern interventions and new techniques introduce in the medical field. The Board of Directors directed the MD of PHF to prepare TORs for this scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Services S&GAD Farhan Aziz Khawaja especially attended the meeting. Whereas the other members of Board of Directors including Prof. Eice Muhammad, Dr. Amjad Saqib, MD PHF Ajmal Bhatti, Chief Health P&D Salim Masih and DMD PHF and representatives of other concerned departments.