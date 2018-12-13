Screening, special courses for commercial drivers from Jan 1

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to start screening and special training courses for commercial drivers from January 01 and after Lahore this project be started in other cities of Punjab. He added that in time frame of 3 to 6 months each and every driver should be part of this process and there should be zero chance of getting liciense without proper academic and practical preparation.

He observed this while talking in the briefing given by Chief Traffic Officer Capt.(r) Liaqat Ali Malik. Senior Minister said in different cities traffic schools should be established with the collaboration of private sector which can provide professional skill to the drivers on the pattern of modern countries because no one can be allowed to play with the lives of innocent citizens.

He said that public awareness campaign should remain continue and permanent camps be set up at difference places for this purpose. Senior Minister maintained that in educational institutions there should be special class once week in which young generation should also be apprised about the traffic rules and regulations.

Senior Minister directed that there should be coordinated efforts by traffic police, TEPA and other concerned agencies. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic police and indicated that legislation in Assembly would also be undertaken if required. He added that we have to upgrade our traffic system like developed world and plan the next 50 years traffic requirements. He supported the idea of share in challans’ amount for the traffic police and solves the issues being faced by this force including the provision of more vehicle fleet. Abdul Aleem Khan asserted that there is need of more under-passes and overheads in the city while recent encroachment drive will also play an important role in the smooth traffic flow.

In his briefing, Chief Traffic Officer Capt.(r) Liaqat Ali Malik told the Senior Minister about the 10 bottlenecks in the Lahore City’s traffic and suggested alternates as well. He also indicated about the private societies, educational institutions and plazas without parking which create hurdle in the traffic.

CTO also apprised Senior Minister about the issues being faced by the traffic wardens. He told that priorities for the next 6 months have been set in which people will be facilitated by the traffic police as well.

