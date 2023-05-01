Screening of girls before marriage essential: Dr Javed Akram

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that the caretaker government has recommended screening of children in all schools. Screening of girls before marriage has become very important in Pakistan. Instead of waiting for sudden calamities, we have to deal with them in advance.

Dr Javed Akram expressed these views while addressing a seminar ‘Safe Mother Safe Families’ organised by Al-Khidmat Health Foundation in Johar Town on Saturday.

Dr Jamshaid from WHO, Dr Mushtaq Sulehria from Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr Ijaz, Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif, General Secretary Dr Usman Anwar, Dr Misbah and officials of Al Khidmat Health Foundation participated in the seminar.

The caretaker provincial health minister appreciated the efforts of Al-Khidmat Health Foundation, which provided the best medical facilities to hundreds of pregnant women in the flood-affected areas, for organising a seminar on a very important topic.

‘We have to improve the mother and child facilities. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people according to the vision of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. God loves those people who serve humanity’. There are dangerous diseases in Pakistan and every 50-year-old person in Pakistan faces a disease like blood pressure. All stakeholders should make a joint effort for prevention, he said.

The minister said that the government stands with Al-Khidmat Health Foundation for the service of humanity. ‘We have not been able to eradicate polio and dengue from Pakistan till date. We need to create a system for the betterment of the society’. He said reforms in the health sector in Pakistan have become the need of the hour. The Punjab government is conducting indiscriminate action against quacks across the province, he added.

Awareness walk held Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram led an awareness walk held in reference to the World Immunisation Week at Dr Essa Laboratories Defence on Saturday.

The officials of Dr Essa Laboratories were also present on this occasion. The caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram visited various departments in Dr Essa laboratories and reviewed the medical facilities. The officials of Dr Essa Laboratories gave a briefing to the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram in this regard. On this occasion, the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram, said that World Immunization Week is being celebrated all over the world. We can protect our children from dangerous diseases by getting them vaccinated. Parents should secure their future by getting their children vaccinated.

For a healthy society, people should be provided with better health facilities.

As per the vision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people, he said.