FEDERAL Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that revolutionary steps are being taken to promote the country’s culture and heritage and its narrative through screen tourism. She was addressing a ceremony after performing ground-breaking of the site for a cinema and inauguration of Classical Musical Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Training Lab and Podcast Studio at Radio Pakistan Lahore on Sunday.

Firstly, the efforts being put in by the Information Minister to harness the power of visual media to project the true and positive face of Pakistan to the world are really commendable. It was in her last tenure when the country’s first film policy was rolled out and now she is taking forward the mission where she had left it. Undoubtedly, Pakistan is a treasure trove of cultural heritage, with a history spanning thousands of years. From ancient civilizations like Mohenjo-daro and Taxila to architectural wonders like the Badshahi Mosque and Shalimar Gardens, the country is blessed with a wealth of cultural landmarks. However, due to various reasons, these invaluable assets have not received the global recognition they deserve. By utilizing screen tourism, the government can bridge this gap and bring the world attention to Pakistan’s cultural heritage. Through movies, documentaries and TV series, Pakistan can showcase its historical sites, traditional art forms, folk music and vibrant festivals to a global audience. This will not only create awareness but also generate interest among tourists who are eager to explore and experience Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry. This can help promote our tourism industry – the ripple effect of which extends to various sectors such as hospitality, transportation and handicraft, uplifting local communities and improving their living standards. Moreover, increased tourism will encourage infrastructure development, ensuring better connectivity and facilities for tourists – both domestic and international. Pakistan’s image on the global stage has often been overshadowed by negative perceptions and misconceptions. Screen tourism provides a unique opportunity to reshape and enhance the country’s narrative. By accurately portraying Pakistan’s diverse culture, warm hospitality and breathtaking landscapes, filmmakers and content creators can challenge stereotypes and showcase the true essence of the nation. Whilst we also appreciate the efforts being made by the Information Minister to align the state media such as Radio Pakistan with the latest trends to ensure their vast outreach, it is also for the government to address the genuine financial problems faced by these organizations.